Kim & Khloé Kardashian Fully Dragged Kris Jenner’s Met Gala Look

LOL, they won’t let Mama Kris live! Kim and Khloé Kardashian dragged Kris Jenner’s Met Gala look and we cannot stop laughing. If you recall way back in May–the KarJenner sisters, except for Khloé and Kourtney attended the most fashionable evening of the year. Kim wore a wet-look by designer Thierry Mugler. Meanwhile, Kendall and Kylie Jenner were dressed in vibrant purple and orange Versace. Though the sisters’ looks were the talk of the Gala–Kris’ outfit garnered a more interesting reaction.

If you recall–the KarJenner matriarch wore a hot blonde bob wig, a black jumpsuit, and a fur-winged jacket cape situation. It wasn’t our the favorite look of the night TBH–and apparently, Kris’ daughters were not fans of it at all. During the most recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians–the fam can be seen preparing for the Met Gala. After begging their mom to show them her in-progress look–Kris tells Kim and Khloé to “think David Bowie” and keep the camp-theme in mind.

After snatching up her mom’s phone and scrolling through the photos of Kris’ outfit–Khloé was alarmed. She said, “I need to see this in person because you don’t want to have a big FUPA. Look at this! What is this and who do you think you are?!”

Kim’s reaction wasn’t much better. She was horrified after scrolling through the photos adding, “Honestly if I sent this to Kanye he might have a heart attack.”

Khloé retorted, “I’m having a stroke.”

In the end, the sisters decided that they were pleased Kris shared the photos with them so that they could suggest adjustments. Khloé said in relief, “Thank God we saw these photos mom, this is an emergency you’re so lucky you showed us.” Kim said, “We literally saved your life.”

Admittedly, it was not our favorite Kris Jenner moment, but it wasn’t as ghastly as all of this.