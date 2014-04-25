Jennifer Meyer Made Kim Kardashian a Pair of Custom North West Earrings

If there’s one thing we all thoroughly understand at this point, it’s that Kim Kardashian’s wardrobe is designer from head to toe. From customized Dior to vintage Azzedine Alaïa to an intimidating collection of Tom Ford heels, Kim is nothing if not always decked in the best designer gear. And this also applies to her jewels.

Kim took to her Instagram last night to post a photo of her wearing a pair of custom earrings jewelry maven Jennifer Meyer created for her. They depict the word “North” in gold and diamonds, an obvious homage to Kim’s daughter with Kanye West. “North earring! Thanks @jenmeyerjewelry,” Kim’s caption read.

In typical Jennifer Meyer style, the earring is equal parts modern and glamorous, which fits in perfectly with Kim’s entire style evolution as of late. A comparable set of diamond earrings from Meyer can run as much as $3,000, so we have no doubt these custom gems are worth a pretty penny. Check out the piece below!