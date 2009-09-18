Kim Kardashian’s Three Foolproof Style Secrets

For someone whose image is captured nearly every waking minute and then seen by millions of people across the world, Kim Kardashian certainly knows the importance of looking as good as possible. We see her gorgeous, highly-composed, and often thematic looks nearly every day, so know that to achieve her paparazzi-perfection, Kim routinely relies on a few basic style tips. StyleCaster hones in on Kim’s style secrets, so that you can look your best as much as she does.

To get her style, you only have to consider three simple things:

1. COLOR: Or lack thereof. Kim can usually be seen rocking well-composed all-black ensembles, as well as classic black and white. This is an easy way to streamline an outfit, and cut down on confusing color combos or messy, fussy looks.

Kim is one of the few celebs we’ve seen to translate the awesome-in-concept, but ridiculous-in-practice YSL caged booties from the runway to reality, and her confident stance shows that she knows she is pulling them off. Matched with a loosely-fitting but waisted all-black jumpsuit and a heavy metal collar necklace, the look is at once stylish, simple, and totally memorable.

Be like Kim, and pair this comfortable yet striking Haleh jumpsuit with Nicole Romano‘s gold statement necklace.

Once again, flawlessly demonstrating her belief in the power of the all-black look. An over-sized, organic statement necklace gives a jolt of pretty color. Check out Portia Jewelry‘s bold beauty from our Shop:

With the return of her dark hair color, her wardrobe goes back to black, as well. Here, Kim wears her favorite color in a retro one-sleeved dress, complete with a sweetheart neckline and fitted waist. Emulate this polished look with Cushnie et Ochs version.

An expertly-fitted two-tone dress showcases Kim’s curves with it’s pseudo-sweetheart neckline and satin pencil skirt, while the caged belt emphasizes her tiny waist. Mandee‘s wide caged belt will help you achieve Kim’s sexy look, or keep it simple with Foley and Corinna‘s waisted satin dress, in Kim’s tried-and-true black and white.

Kim’s favorite color combo can be worn casually as well, as she shows us with her ripped white denim, and scoop-neck black tee. Run around town in style like Kim, in Levi‘s ripped jeans.

2. FIT: When in doubt, Kim turns to strategically-fitted, menswear-inspired retro looks: shirtdresses, cropped pants, pleated shorts, and high waistlines.

Kim is a huge fan of softened menswear-inspired dressing, as she shows us here. The rolled-up sleeves of the perfect white button-down complement the cropped pants, and the drawstring waistline flatters her figure. Sexy shoes and pink polish seals the look. Get her look at our Shop, with Carolina Herrera‘s crisp button-down, and Black Halo‘s versatile harem pants.

An irreverently-belted shirtdress is a classic example of women re-appropriating men’s styling. The shade–just like this version from Mango— is a safe but interesting choice: neutral yet rich.

Borrowing a look directly from a men’s catalog and making it unabashedly feminine, Kim is one-part cool Katherine Hepburn, one-part sexy Elizabeth Taylor.

Looking every bit the consummate globetrotter, Kim chooses another neutral color, this time seen on a high-waisted jumpsuit with pleated, cuffed shorts. Oversize tribal accessories, like Anna Sheffield‘s cuff below, and jet-setter shades make Kim safari-, and camera-ready.

3. PRINTS: To mix it up, Kim will turn to pretty printed neutrals, fierce textures, and the occasional shock of brilliant color.

With her lightened tresses came lighter color palettes. The browns, creams, and tans of Kim’s shirtdress enhance the lighter locks, while the heavy leather belt and boots serve as blatant reminders of Kim’s status as a sex symbol.

Here, Kim is cashing in on her fame’s weight in gold: Veronica Lake waves, mischievous eyes, and a gold, metallic dress as bold as armor, make her a shimmering knock-out. Get the look with Antik Batik‘s gold sequin dress.

A tribal-inspired paisley lightweight dress, canvas drab-chic jacket, and naturally, shades, concoct a perfect summer outfit.

A dress this bold doesn’t need any help from the accessories department: it’s an instant outfit. This electric-hued, exotic-print dress is a crown-jewel in Kim’s long list of lovely looks. Look fearless and bright in Marc Jacob‘s fabulous frock, below: