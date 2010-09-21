Kim Kardashian’s Strange New BF? Meet “The Ubiquitors”

Kim Kardashian. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images



SITES WE LOVE

Kim Kardashian is reportedly dating Chris Brown. Be cureful! (E! Online)

WWD is getting its funny on by calling out who they refer to as “The Ubiquitors.” They sound like some sort of superheroes, but really, the likes of Kelly Osbourne and Leigh Lezark‘s real powers lie in being able to show up, like, everywhere. (WWD)

Somebody is branding-sensitive. Chanel took out an ad in WWD to take issue with fashion writers and bloggers calling something a “Chanel jacket” or look when it’s not actually, in fact, Chanel. So chill on saying that poly boucl from Forever is Chanel-esque lest Karl come after yo’ ass. (Fashionista)

Marc Jacobs launched his first e-boutique today. Um, what took so long, MJ? (Style.com)

Hayden Panettiere is set to play Amanda Knox in a new film. Knox is the girl who is currently in jail for killing her roommate while studying abroad in Italy. Sounds fun! (Deadline)

TWITTER

RT @AskMrMickey I haven’t feel the post-NY Fashion Week relief yet…. I guess I’m on perpetual fashion hysteria mode!

We feel you Monsieur Mickey.

RT @rzrachelzoe Who is watching the #RZP marathon today??

Whoever is able to be home on their couch watching The Rachel Zoe Project all day, we simply don’t like you anymore.

RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE Hot Boys in Hats – Nasir Mazhar Presentation http://twitpic.com/2qle4h

These look like some very young, albeit, adorable boys.





RT @Oh_So_Coco With the legendary Veruschka and Stella Tennant! – http://bit.ly/dybyxG

Fabulous overload, kids.





RT @henryholland totally done my neck in. in agony. can’t move my head left or right.

It’s a London Fashion Week disaster!

YOU TUBE

Rihanna made a video with Doritos with all sorts of odd phrasing and imagery and we don’t get what it has to do with cheesy, delicious chips…thoughts?