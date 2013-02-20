The End of Kim Kardashian’s Reality Reign? Star Says She’s Quitting Show After Season 9

Although the Internet has been busy for the past two days dissecting Kim Kardashian‘s first bikini-filled pregnant photo shoot (a Bruce Weber shot editorial for luxury mag DuJour), apparently many of us failed to read the article in full. Nestled within the text is the admission that Kim plans to leave “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”—her family’s flagship reality show that made them very, very famous—following its ninth season (which has yet to start filming—season 8 begins in July of this year).

The reason behind her desired departure? Kanye West, who seems to be micromanaging Kim in every way possible—first cajoling her to swap her signature bandage dress-heavy wardrobe in favor of Yeezy-approved couture, and now encouraging her to give up what’s essentially become her livelihood.

“My boyfriend has taught me a lot about privacy,” she says. “I’m ready to be a little less open about some things, like my relationships. I’m realizing everyone doesn’t need to know everything. I’m shifting my priorities,” she explained. “I think there’s always an evolution of, you know, what you want to do in life. It’s all about finding things that really excite you and motivate you and spark you all over again.”

It’s a safe bet that Kardashian’s pregnancy in has a big part to play in her decision—unlike her sister Kourtney’s children Mason and Penelope, the KimYe spawn won’t be receiving airtime the second it exits her womb. Last month she stated on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that she and West will wait until their child is old enough to make up its own mind about whether or not it appears in the family’s reality franchise.

Although Kardashian was initially the main draw for E! to sign a fat check and throw it to the notoriously wacky family, her siblings have become famous in their own right, and our guess is the show will go on. A younger generation of girls are glued to Kendall and Kylie Jenner‘s every move—and we’re guessing that momager Kris Jenner would rather keel over than pass up the opportunity to keep the show alive.

What do you think? Will Kim really give up the show? And if so, can it survive without her?