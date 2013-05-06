Pregnant in Prada: See Kim Kardashian’s High-Fashion Date Night Look

When most people are seven months pregnant, a date night ensemble might consist of something a bit more comfy than a tight black dress and sky-high white pumps, but not for Kim Kardashian.

The 32-year-old reality starlet touched down in New York yesterday—presumably to attend the Met Gala tonight with boyfriend Kanye West—and immediately got some private time in with her rapper beau while clad in a chic dress from Prada’s memorable Spring 2013 collection. Of course, we use the phrase “private time” loosely, as she posted the above image to Instagram, where she has over 8 million feverish followers. Us Weekly reports that the duo were attending an intimate dinner at Anna Wintour‘s townhouse, so it’s no surprise that she opted to wear a dress from this particular collection—which is clearly one of Wintour’s favorites.

Kim captioned the photo “Date night with my ❤” and, considering all the recent tabloid reports that their relationship is on the rocks, it was sort of nice to see them share a sweet moment. Kardashian also noted that her high-fashion look was styled by Vogue Italia fashion editor and Michael Jackson’s famed former stylist Rushka Bergman, who’s collaborated with West in the past.

One thing we have to wonder: Did Kim get the dress in maternity size, or did she manage to squeeze her third-trimester body into a standard size? Either way, she looks confident and pretty damn chic in this photo—and we can’t wait to see what she turns up in for tonight’s mega Met Gala red carpet.

What do you think of Kim’s Prada ensemble? Is it a hit or a miss?

