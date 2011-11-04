Kim Kardashian’s ‘Cursed’ Wedding Gown Due Out In February

When Kim Kardashian filed for divorce after a controversial 72-day marriage to NBA player Kris Humphries, many of people were offended and felt like they had been fooled by the lavish, televised nuptials. My first thought however was WHAT the hell will happen to the replicas of Kim’s Vera Wang wedding dresses that were supposed to be sold at David’s Bridal?! (I know, it’s all about priorities.)

Well, according to Page Six, little girls everywhere who want to be married in true reality star style will still have the chance to buy it even though many sales insiders feel that the dress is “cursed.” The gowns are due out in stores this February and include a “Kim-inspired tulle ball gown” and a version of her “mermaid gown” from the reception.

Naturally, both David’s Bridal and Vera Wang don’t really feel like commenting too much on the issue. At first I thought that perhaps Vera was embarrassed, but honestly what does the woman have to be ashamed of? She’s the most famous wedding dress designer in the damn world. And let’s face it people, if the Kardashians have taught us anything, it’s that all press is good press. (At least in their minds anyway.)

Frankly, I wouldn’t be surprised if the White by Vera Wang spring 2012 collection sells out the second it hits stores across America. This tragic marriage is already so legendary for its bizarre nature it just might work.