Kim Kardashian’s Bridal Dress, Gisele’s 4 Covers for Vogue

Gisele Bundchen shot 4 different covers for the July issue of Vogue Brazil, shot by Jacques Dequeker in the Amazon and then by Patrick Demarchelier in New York City, she looks hot in each of them. Obviously. [FGR]

Vera Wang will reportedly make Kim Kardashian’s wedding gown. Shocking. [OK!]

Smurfette goes high fashion in Lanvin in the new issue of Bazaar. Cute alert. [Fashionista]

Annabel Dexter Jones, sister of Charlotte Ronson, is launching her own clothing line. It girl alert. [WWD]

RT @FordModels Vogue Australia has some rad stories, but reaches NY newsstands two full months after it comes out in Oz. #frustrating So true.

RT @wmag Congrats to W’s July covergirl, Beyonce on the release of her new album! Go behind the scenes of her covershoot: wmagazine.com Ok!

RT @jimshi809 It’s official: #McQueen @metmuseum exhibit has had 354,684 visitors since 5/4 opening through Sunday, surpassing 2005 Van Gogh exhibit! Both amazing and well deserved.

RT @models models.com Kings of Milano REDUX – complete with even more photos of your favorites. Try not to faint. http://fb.me/15wSxxqSR Love a good male model moment.

