Kim Kardashian’s All About the Cleavage on the Cover of Her New Selfie Book

Kim Kardashian just shared the cover of her new book, “Selfish,” on Instagram, and while the picture isn’t a shot of her famous butt, there’s enough cleavage in the frame to make up for it. The selfie queen reminded us that her book, which is dedicated entirely to Kim’s favorite selfies, is nearing its April 28 publish date, sharing the sneak peek with her 24.6 million Instagram followers this afternoon.

The cover is a quintessential Kardashian shot and features Kim–and her ample cleavage–in a low-cut top, wet hair, with smokey eye makeup and a nude pout.

“So proud to share the cover of my book Selfish, out in May! Thank you Rizzoli for making this happen & being the best partner,” Kim captioned the post. “A big thank you to the Donda team & Kanye for inspiring this idea & helping me share a decade of selfies in such an intimate & artistic way! Can’t wait for you to all see this book! Xo”

Kim inked a deal with publisher Rizzoli last year, and explained in an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” that the project came about when she set out to make a personal book for husband Kanye West. “I couldn’t think of what to get Kanye [for Valentine’s Day] and so I was like, ‘All guys love it when a girl sends them sexy pics,’” she said. “So I had Stephanie [her assistant] get a Polaroid and we were taking photos around the entire house … making this cool book and it ended up turning out so cool we came up with this idea to do a selfie book so I’m going to make some super racy.”

Rizzoli says that the book will feature many “never-before-seen personal images” of Kim, and will include all of the reality TV star’s shots in one volume, including nostalgic throwback images and the newer, sexier shots that are already infiltrating your Instagram feed.