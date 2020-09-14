PSA: Kim Kardashian Just Revealed Her Secret To Perfect Zoom Lighting

Scroll To See More Images

When Kim Kardashian promoted the Lumee phone case with the built-in ring light a few years back, I bought one in a heartbeat. Now that she’s praising yet another tool for looking on-point while online, I’m all about Kim’s Zoom lighting secret. How did I never think of getting a light for my laptop before??

After posting her laptop at the start of a study session, Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to point out her lighting setup, which featured a thin bar of light that clipped right to the top of her screen. “Best lighting for my zoom sessions,” she wrote, adding, “Not an ad! I just like it.”

The light in question is by the company L3 LEDzign, and according to their Instagram page, they aren’t a brand Kardashian just stumbled upon at random. “We built these for @kimkardashian,and the whole @kuwtk so their make-up light would match the same light as they shoot the show with,” the company explained in a caption on a post from May.

I’m sure Kardashian accepts only the best when it comes to her Zoom lighting, so if this L3 LEDzign tool makes me look even half as good as she looks in her selfies, I most definitely want to buy it. Of course, now that she’s promoted it on her story, it’s only a matter of time before it sells out—right now, the site says the Zoomlite by L3 is low in stock, but still available for just $70.

The Zoomlite by L3 comes in three clip colors, with an optional adapter and Fat Jaw clips for anyone with a thicker laptop or protective casing. The tool provides three lighting options: Warm white light, Natural white light and Daylight blue light.

It’s only a matter of time before Kardashian’s fave is sold out, but if you’re still inspired to step up your zoom lighting game, you can shop a few more options below. Guarantee if you ever get the chance to Zoom with Kim, she’ll never know the difference.

1. Lume Cube Video Lighting Kit

The Lume Cube Video Lighting Kit is most similar to Kim’s beloved setup, only instead of a long, thin rectangle, this one is shorter and wider. It still gets the job done for the same price, though!

2. iVict Clip On Reading Light

Bet you didn’t think a reading light could make you look like a Kardashian, but think again! The iVict Clip

On Reading Light is the perfect tool to clip onto your desk or laptop for a luminous boost while Zooming.

3. Disnadda Selfie Ring Light

The Disnadda Selfie Ring Light has a large enough clip to fit on either your laptop or phone, so no matter how you video chat, you’ll be perfectly-lit like a Kardashian.

4. LETSCOM Dimmable Ringlight with Tripod

If you take your video calls exclusively on your phone, the LETSCOM Dimmable Ringlight with Tripod is your perfect pick. The adjustable tripod and remote control allows you to create the perfect scene.