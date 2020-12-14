Kim Kardashian May Not Divorce Kanye West Anytime Soon Despite Living ‘Separate Lives’

It’s possible Kim Kardashian won’t divorce Kanye West anytime in the near future, despite reports that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, and rapper, 43, have been “struggling to stay together” and are currently leading “separate lives.” Surprisingly, this might just be the key to making their marriage work: A source tells HollywoodLife that the couple is perfectly “content” with living apart for the time being.

Kim and Kanye’s divorce rumors have circulated for some time now. Fan speculation sparked back up following Kanye’s 2020 presidential run, which saw him making anti-abortion and anti-vaxx comments on the campaign trail (at one rally in July, the “Stronger” rapper alleged that he and his wife considered abortion for their first child, North, who is now 7.) Now after “months and months” of “struggling” with their relationship, the couple may have found a way to quash those divorce rumors. “It doesn’t seem like she’ll ever actually file for divorce, at least anytime soon,” a source told HollywoodLife on December 14, “They really are living separate lives right now and have for awhile.”

The source continued, “She’s in L.A. most of the time and he’s spending most of his time as secretly as possible in Wyoming with a team around him. He’s there as much as he can be and loves it there. They both seem happy doing whatever it is that they’re doing and the kids are as well.” Kim and Kanye share four kids—North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1—who make it out to Wyoming to visit their dad often, according to HollywoodLife.

A second source insisted that the couple is “on the same page” about their arrangement. “They are both kind of on the same page as they live separate lives,” the second source said. “This really has been going on for months upon months now. They still talk constantly and they both just seem content for now with the way things are.”

As it turns out, living separately might also be proving useful for Kim and Kanye’s careers. While the rapper gets to work on new music out at his Wyoming studio, the SKIMS founder is reportedly taking this time to work on her advocacy for criminal justice reform. “Kim seems happy,” a source told PEOPLE on December 11, as she is “very focused on work and causes.

“She strongly believes she can make a change when it comes to prison reform,” the source continued, “This is her passion. Her family is very proud of her.”