Kim Kardashian Was Seen Without Her Wedding Ring Amid Her Rumored Divorce From Kanye West

The ring may not have meant a thing. Kim Kardashian was seen without her wedding ring amid her divorce from Kanye West. News broke on Tuesday, January 5, that Kim and Kanye are headed toward divorce after six years of marriage. The two wed in 2014 after three years of dating. They share four kids: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” a source told Page Six on Tuesday. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.” The insider went on to note that Kim and Kanye live “separate lives.” While Kim stays with the kids in Calabasas, Kanye mainly resides at his $14 million ranch in Wyoming. “Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” the source said.

According to E! News, Kim posted at least two photos on her Instagram without her wedding ring on amid her divorce from Kanye. The most recent was a snap on January 5 (the same day news of their divorce broke), where Kim could be seen promoting her SKIMs Body Basics with no ring on her finger. Another photo was posted on December 22, 2020, in which Kim posed outside on a family vacation in Lake Tahoe, which included Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, as well as Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Camble, and Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. Kanye was also noticeably missing from the occasion.

According to Page Six’s source, Kim and Kanye have grown apart, which is the reason for their split. The source said, “Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot. She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy shit, and she’s just had enough of it.”

Kanye, for his part, also doesn’t feel like his marriage is working with Kim.“[He] Is completely over the entire family…He wants nothing to do with them,” a second source told Page Six, adding that Kanye found Keeping Up With the Kardashians “unbearable.”