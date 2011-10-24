Kim Kardashian Will Star in Tyler Perry’s Next Movie

Well, it was only a matter of time before this happened. Deadline is reporting that Kim Kardashian (whose Twitter bio lists her as a “business woman, exec producer, fashion designer, perfumista”) will be adding another job to her overcrowded rsum: actress! Apparently, she has signed on to costar in The Marriage Counselor, Tyler Perry‘s next film based on his stage play. Shooting commences on October 26 in (where else?) Atlanta.

I don’t know too much about the plot, but Kimmy is going to play a coworker of a depressed marriage counselor, who gives her pal a “big city makeover and new confidence as she struggles with her personal issues.” I don’t even know what to say. If you saw Kim’s riveting performance in Disaster Movie, you can only fear what this will be like. But if there’s any man who can bring the Meryl Streep out of the Crown Princess of Calabasas, it’s certainly Seor Perry.

While I don’t think she’ll be taking home an Academy Award next year, you’ve really gotta hand it to her. She spent last weekend partying for her birthday in Vegas (which she was probably paid seven figures for), and just last week, she wrapped filming on the second season of Kim & Kourtney Take New York. Say what you will, but the girl is busier than most people.