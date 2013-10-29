Kim Kardashian Reveals Whether She’ll Change Her Name After Marrying Kanye West

Kim Kardashian announced to E! News she’ll be taking fiancé Kanye West‘s name after they wed, making Kardashian her middle name like little sis Khloé Kardashian Odom did. The 33-year-old reality star, who received a birthday surprise in the form of an excessive elaborate proposal last week, said the couple haven’t even had a chance to even think about wedding plans.

“As far as wedding stuff, we haven’t even talked about anything—it’s been such a whirlwind. We need like a moment to relax and figure it all out,” she said. “I’m going to leave this up to him. Whatever he wants,” she said.

Well, Kim, it seems what Yeezy wants at the wedding are “fighter jets,” or at least that’s what the rapper said the previous day during on interview with Big Boy Neighbourhood on radio station Power 106. Completely unrelated to the nuptials, Kanye spoke about his devotion to Christianity, and his desire to “design the new Sistine Chapel(s),” and to create amusement parks. So, you know, business as usual in the world of Mr. West.

Considering Kanye rented out the San Francisco Giants’ stadium (and got an orchestra!) to propose to his girlfriend with a 15-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring, it might very well take a couple of fighter jets or space crafts for the rapper to outdo himself. Luckily, the hip-hop artist has some time since the wedding is only going to be some time next summer, said Kanye, who is currently on his first solo tour in five years with Kendrick Lamar.

“I gotta apologize to the race of males for turning it up so much,” the ever-modest West told Big Boy re his grand gesture. When asked whether he was nervous prior to popping the question, the 36-year-old said he was mainly worried about everything being on cue. “They didn’t have the lights exactly how I wanted them to be,” said Kanye, adding, that he and the technician he’d hired had argued over how “romantic” the ambience should be.

Ambience aside, even getting the ring right wasn’t easy for Yeezy. “[Kim] knew I was eventually going to ask her to marry me,” he said to Big Boy. “I just had to get that ring right. I worked with four different jewelers. Three rings were made and only one actually hit the finger…I actually changed the ring the night before. That ring was less than four hours old when I gave it to her.”

His effort clearly paid off, judging by what his bride-to-be told E! “I cried afterwards. I was shaking. And when you’re like, Is this really happening? But you’re just shaking…I honestly had no idea, none whatsoever,” said Kim. “I knew we were going to San Francisco for my birthday, because he had a show there the next night. So I thought it was just a birthday dinner.”

Kim K also made sure to give a nod to the couple’s four month old daughter and bonafide style maven, North West. “You really have a sense of family, especially with us having our daughter, and our relationship has been best friends and we’ve known each other for so long that our relationship has always been amazing. But I think it’s gotten so much better after we had our daughter and just since we’ve been together for almost two years now.” How sweet.