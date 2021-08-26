We Finally Know Whether Kim Plans to Keep ‘West’ as Her Last Name After Her Divorce From Kanye

Is KKW done? Since her divorce from Kanye West, fans have wondered what will happen to Kim Kardashian West’s last name.

Kim changed her last name from “Kardashian” to “West” after she married Kanye on May 24, 2014. She kept “Kardashian” as her middle name. In an interview with E! News after her engagement to Kanye in 2013, Kim revealed her plans to change her last and have “Kardashian” as her middle name after her sister, Khloé Kardashian, changed her name to “Khloé Kardashian Odom” after her marriage to Lamar Odom in 2009. (The two divorced in 2016, and Khloé changed her last name back to )Kardashian.”) “I will,” Kim said at the time. “Kim Kardashian West, no hyphen. Make it [Kardashian] the middle.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on February, 19, 2021, after almost seven years of marriage. In her filing, Kim cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation. So will Kim Kardashian still be Kim Kardashian West? The answer is yes. TMZ reported on Thursday, August 26, that Kim plans to keep her last name, so she has the same last name as her and Kanye’s four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. The news also comes after TMZ reported that Kanye filed legal documents to change his name from “Kanye Omari West” to simply “Ye,” the nickname he’s used for years. According to TMZ, unless the judge suspects the name change will be used to commit fraud or other illegal activities, they will approve it.

Speculation that Kim will change her last name back to Kardashian started in July when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum announced the rebrand of her cosmetics company, KKW Beauty, which she shut down the website of in August. A source told WWD at the time that the rebrand had “nothing to do” with Kim’s divorce from Kanye or whether she will drop the “W” from her company’s name.

“Kim is still Kim Kardashian West and has not changed her legal name,” the source said. “The rebrand has been in the works for some time. Kanye actually helped Kim come up with the new name and the packaging,” the insider said. “Innovative formulas and even the shopping experience of being able to shop all categories in beauty and cosmetics under one brand, one website has always been Kim’s vision from the beginning. She is incredibly excited about this next phase.”

A source also told E! News in February that Kim hadn’t decided at the time whether to change her last name. “Kim hasn’t expressed whether or not she will remove ‘West’ from her branding,” the insider said.”If she left it, it would be for her to share the same last name as her kids. Her kids and their happiness are her main priority. She is very protective over them.” According to TMZ, Kim requested joint physical and legal custody of her and Kanye’s kids. Sources told the site at the time of Kim’s divorde filing that Kanye is “fine” with the custody agreement, and that the couple are “committed” to co-parenting together.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.