Are Kim and Kylie Twinning in New YEEZY Pieces in This Photo?

It’s common knowledge that Kylie Jenner is about thisclose to becoming a clone of her half-sister, Kim Kardashian West. As Jenner gets older, the resemblance between the two becomes evermore striking, both in terms of how they look and how they dress.

But this latest twinning episode is truly something else. In case you can’t tell them apart, Jenner, 20, is on the left, and Kardashian West, 37, is on the right.

In May, KKW’s husband, Kanye West, released a capsule collection with Australian label 2XU, featuring scuba shorts and leggings. The tight-fitting, athleisure look of YEEZY x 2XU rings a bell—and we can’t help but notice the similarities to Kylie and Kim’s outfits.

So, as usual, fans are speculating: Are the pieces in these outfits actually unreleased YEEZY items? Are Kim and Kylie wearing them for a YEEZY shoot? It wouldn’t be the first time the KarJenners teased new releases—Kim also wore a few pieces from Yeezy season 7 back in March, before they even hit runways. So maybe we’re onto something here.

The only way to know for sure what these photos are all about is to keep an eye on Kanye’s next move—which, actually, shouldn’t be too hard. You’ll know when we know.