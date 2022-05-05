Kim Just Shared a Cryptic Response to Criticism Over Her ‘F—ked’ Up Met Gala Weight Loss

Speaking her side. Kim Kardashian’s weight loss has been a buzz topic after the Skims founder revealed that she lost 16 pounds to fit into the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at the Met Gala. Now, Kim appears to have responded to the criticisms about how it was seemingly an unhealthy goal on her Instagram story on May 5, 2022.

Kim responded with a cryptic but direct message on her Instagram stories. “Be teachable. Be open. You’re not always right,” the post read with a black screen background. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum celebrated right after the Met Gala with doughnuts and pizza after not eating carbs for a whole month.

Kim’s personal trainer, Don-A-Matrix, defended Kim’s diet by saying that she was supervised during the whole process and that she wasn’t taking herself to extremes. “I think one of the misconceptions people have about Kim is she works like, really hard, so I was there through the process,” he said in an interview with TMZ. “So, it wasn’t like a starving herself type of thing. I mean, she’s been on a balanced diet. At times, she wouldn’t eat as much, but the second thing is she really put the work in.”

In an exclusive interview with Vogue, Kim mentioned that the dress couldn’t be changed from its original form. “I always thought [Marilyn] was extremely curvy. I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when it didn’t fit me I wanted to cry because it can’t be altered at all.” That’s where she talked about her diet to fit into the historical dress. “It was this or nothing. I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein,” she explained. “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart was among those who criticized The Kardashians star, taking to Instagram after the Met Gala to talk about the repercussions of unhealthy diets in the entertainment industry. “To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are… because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month…all to fit in a f–king dress?” Lili wrote on her Instagram Story on May 3, 2022. “So wrong. So f—ked on 100s of levels.”

