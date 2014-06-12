Kim Kardashian Posts Gorgeous New Wedding Photo With Kanye and North West

Her wedding to Kanye West was a few weeks ago, but that hasn’t stopped Kim Kardashian from showcasing new photos to Instagram. On Wednesday, the 33-year-old bride posted a pic of herself with new husband West and their 11-month-old daughter North.

“My everything,” Kim captioned the snap, in which the rolling hills of Florence are visible.

Kim’s sister Khloe also posted a photo of the nups on Wednesday, this one showing Kanye addressing all the women in the family, who are all wearing white dresses.

“The image was taken right after Kim and Kanye wed,”Khloé told E! News about the seemingly candid photo. “We were all discussing how calm and dream-like the wedding was. The peace in Kim and Kanye was undeniable. We all felt as if they had been married in another lifetime. I have always believed these two are soul mates.”

“It was right after they said their vows and we all came back to the fort. This picture is beautiful. Every moment was like a fairy-tale dream come true,” Kourtney added.

Considering that “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” premiered on E! last Sunday, we’re expecting to see many more photos of the wedding “randomly” start to pop up.