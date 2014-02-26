Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are Getting Married in Paris This Year

After what may be one of the most epic proposals of all time, a slew of extravagant venue rumors, buzz that the ceremony would be aired on TV, and a ridiculous rumor that they’d honeymoon in space, we all expect Kim Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s nuptials to be completely over the top.

However, the bride-to-be told Ryan Seacrest on his KIIS FM radio show that, in fact, she and Kanye are planning to scale back, and are arranging for a small ceremony in Paris (but of course) later this year.

“We’re having a super, super small, intimate wedding,” Kim said. “As we go along, we’re realizing we want it to be smaller and more intimate than people are imagining and thinking.”

Even more important than the size of the guest list is confirming when and where it’ll come together. “I’ll tell you it’s in Paris,” Kim said, “I’m not saying when, but it’s this year.”

When the couple isn’t busy traveling around the world and planning their upcoming “I do’s,”, they’ve been busy ignoring taking care of their 8-month-old daughter, North.

“My daughter is the cutest thing ever, I’m loving being a mom. Everything everyone tells you about having a kid—how it’ll change your life, and it’s the greatest experience, and you’ll love it—it’s that times 100,” Kim said.

And as for more babies, Kim revealed that she’d love to give North a sibling or two, but no more than that. “I don’t think I can do more than three tops. That would be my absolute top-top-tops,” she admitted. I even contemplate, ‘Should North be an only child?’ But then I contemplate all the … fun experiences I had, so I might have to tough it out.”