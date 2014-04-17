StyleCaster
15 Couture Dresses Kim Kardashian Should Wear at Her Wedding

Meghan Blalock
by
It seems that reality startlet Kim Kardashian has been dropping a lot of hints about her forthcoming wedding to fiancé Kanye West.

Kim has been in Paris—where the wedding is reported to take place next month—and has wasted no time posting plenty of Instagram pictures that show her hanging out with Olivier Rousteing, the young creative director of Parisian label Balmain, and gallivanting around the City of Lights in some of his designs. The two got together for a #MermaidInParis moment at an aquarium yesterday, posing together for selfie after selfie. Naturally, this led us to wonder whether Rousteing is designing Kim’s wedding dress, and whether he was scoping out the setting of the nups to try to create a gown that fits its setting.

It seems possible for sure, but Kim also has pretty much unlimited options when it comes to what designer she chooses to wear. (Safe to say—she probably won’t be replicating the Vera Wang number she wore for her 2011 wedding to Kris Humphriesso pedestrian!)

Click through the gallery above to see 15 couture wedding dresses Kim should wear—though we definitely expect her to wear a custom creation on her (third) big day.

Giambattista Valli Haute Couture, Fall 2013

Photo: ANDREA ADRIANI/IMAXTREE.COM

Elie Saab Haute Couture, Spring 2014

Dior Haute Couture, Spring 2014

Dior Haute Couture, Spring 2014

Chanel Haute Couture, Spring 2014

Zuhair Murad Haute Couture, Spring 2014

 

Elie Saab Haute Couture, Spring 2014

Alexis Mabille Haute Couture, Spring 2014

Balmain, Spring 2014

Balmain, Spring 2014

Ulyana Sergeenko Haute Couture, Fall 2013

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni/IMAXTREE.COM

Elie Saab Haute Couture, Spring 2014

Ralph & Russo Haute Couture, Spring 2014

Giambattista Valli Haute Couture, Spring 2014

Schiaparelli Haute Couture, Spring 2014

