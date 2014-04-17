15 Couture Dresses Kim Kardashian Should Wear at Her Wedding

It seems that reality startlet Kim Kardashian has been dropping a lot of hints about her forthcoming wedding to fiancé Kanye West.

Kim has been in Paris—where the wedding is reported to take place next month—and has wasted no time posting plenty of Instagram pictures that show her hanging out with Olivier Rousteing, the young creative director of Parisian label Balmain, and gallivanting around the City of Lights in some of his designs. The two got together for a #MermaidInParis moment at an aquarium yesterday, posing together for selfie after selfie. Naturally, this led us to wonder whether Rousteing is designing Kim’s wedding dress, and whether he was scoping out the setting of the nups to try to create a gown that fits its setting.

It seems possible for sure, but Kim also has pretty much unlimited options when it comes to what designer she chooses to wear. (Safe to say—she probably won’t be replicating the Vera Wang number she wore for her 2011 wedding to Kris Humphries—so pedestrian!)

