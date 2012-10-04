Kim Kardashian Poses in Bridal Gown, Discusses Kanye West and Her Next Wedding

Sometimes, celebrities will do a shoot or an interview with a foreign publication and not expect it to make waves stateside. But thanks to the power of the Internet, it always does. Case in point: Kim Kardashian’s recent shoot with British mag Tatler, where she posed in what appears to be a wedding gown.

Considering the reality star has two failed marriages under her belt at the age of 31 (and isn’t technically divorced yet from second hubby Kris Humphries), we find this to be a bit of a bold choice. Is she going for irony? Humor? Ms. K also gushed to the mag about her current stylist beau Kanye West, stating, “He’s been there through so many different stages of my life and before I was famous, so this relationship is a different thing entirely. It’s good to be aware that he definitely doesn’t want anything from me too, because he understands the business. It’s so nice to have a best friend in this game who understands everything you’re going through. Being with someone I’ve known for so many years is comforting. I can’t even think about being with anyone else than the man I’m with.”

Although the ink hasn’t dried on her divorce papers, she’s already gushing about her next walk down the aisle — but don’t worry, this time it will be more low-key. “It had always been my dream to have a big wedding, and when people said that I’d made it over the top for the show, that was just me: I am over the top. But the next time, I want to do it on an island with just my friends and family and that’s it,” she said.

We’d love to see what KimYe opts to wear on their potential big day, because if Kanye’s in charge, we’d guess matching leather would be involved.