Kim Kardashian Spent $125,000 on Each of Her Wedding Guests: Report

If you thought Kanye West’s proposal to Kim Kardashian was over the top, just wait until you read the latest details that have emerged regarding their much-anticipated Paris wedding. When it comes to their big day, the two are sparing no expense–they will reportedly spend about $125,000 on each guest.

A source told Grazia UK the couple will tie the knot in May at Paris’ Trianon Palace Hotel in front of 200 guests, who were all hand-delivered invitations rumored to have cost about $1,000 each to make. The invitations came housed in designer-created gold silk boxes, and contained a mini photo album that shows the development of their relationship.

The source added, “Kim and Kanye wanted the invites to be as lavish as possible, and commissioned a couture designer to create gold silk boxes containing a photo album of their fairytale romance and a silk invite etched in real gold leaf with a clasp of natural pearls.”

And that is just the tip of the iceberg with these two. As for the $125,000 per guest the couple will allegedly spend, “Guests will be greeted with goodie bags containing $500 bottles of Bollinger champagne, $200 Creme de la Mer products, handmade souvenir trinkets with Kim and Kanye’s initials etched in Swarovski crystals, bottles of scent from local perfumeries, and $250 vouchers for treatments at the hotel spa.”

“This is going to be the wedding to end all weddings and Kim wants to ensure that she and Kanye, as well as all their guests, have an experience they will never forget.”

If the nuptials are anything like these reports, we’re sure it will be unforgettable.