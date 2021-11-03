Kim K Wore Her Fendi x SKIMS Dress Out On The Town…And It Broke

Scroll To See More Images

It doesn’t take a lot for Kim K to have all eyes on her—and usually, I’m sure she considers that a good thing! But during Kim Kardashian’s recent wardrobe malfunction in a dress from her new Fendi x SKIMS collaboration, I have a feeling she wished she could’ve gone unnoticed. Luckily for us, though, there are pics for proof.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m thrilled about Kardashian teaming up with Fendi’s Kim Jones. The collection is the right balance of luxury and wearability, and while it doesn’t make much sense to me why Kim would team up with Fendi when she’s been wearing exclusively Balenciaga for months now, I’m not going to question it. Maybe she’s manifesting a Balenciaga collab for SKIMS next! Who knows.

But I digress—the Internet has been dissecting the Fendi x SKIMS collection since it was announced, offering in-depth analysis on everything from the combined logos to the price range to the quality. Kardashian herself has taken to Instagram Stories to show off the pieces in more detail, but of course, she knew being spotted out and about in them was the biggest way to guarantee sales.

Unfortunately, her plan somewhat backfired. Kardashian showed up to the Museum of Modern Art on November 1 to accept WSJ. Magazine’s 2021 Brand Innovator award in a gorgeous chocolate brown leather dress, decidedly the most “Fendi” piece in the entire collaboration.

Kim looked stunning, obviously, styling the dress with matching leather evening gloves and snakeskin boots. Her glam featured a slicked-back ponytail and a matte chocolatey eye, plus tons of bronzer and a glossy nude lip.

While she made quite the entrance in a good way, the gorgeous dress ultimately did her dirty when she went to accept her award. As she stood up, the dress started to unzip, getting dangerously close to revealing her backside. Derek Blasberg, head of YouTube’s Fashion & Beauty Partnerships, captured the snafu on his Instagram Stories.

Remind me to never sit next to Blasberg at an event. He did Kim so dirty!

When Kim finally got on stage, she decided to laugh off the incident instead of trying to cover it up. “I’d like to thank Kim Jones, because I just had a little fashion emergency,” she said. “Thank God I had SKIMS under, because this would’ve been a different kind of show tonight.”

Say what you want about my girl, but she’s got jokes! She could’ve pretended the wardrobe malfunction never happened, but I appreciate her ability to laugh at herself. That said, we all know the struggles of a slippery zipper, which can make a dress totally unwearable. I was seriously considering snagging this exact look from the collection drop, but now I’m definitely more hesitant.

My zipper breaking or coming undone is definitely one of my biggest fashion fears, so kudos to Kim for handling it flawlessly. She played it off like a pro! While I may stay away from this dress on collab launch day, I definitely still plan to shop Fendi x SKIMS collection come November 9. Here’s hoping I don’t jinx myself into a wardrobe malfunction of my own!