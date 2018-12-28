Kim Kardashian Had a Nip Slip at Her Christmas Party & the Video Proves She Can Make Fun of Herself

It wouldn’t have been a Kardashian party without a Kardashian nip slip. Kim Kardashian experienced a wardrobe malfunction at the annual Kardashian Christmas party on Monday, and a video of the moment proves that the reality star can make fun of herself.

The nip-slip happened as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her old friend, Paris Hilton, were sledding down a hill of snow, which was created outside the E! personality’s Calabasas home with Kanye West just for the annual Christmas Eve party. The video, which was posted by the YouTube channel Spaghetti Boys, show Kardashian and Hilton sledding down the hill when her plunging white dress shifts. “She had a nip slip at the Christmas party. I was waiting for the nip slip and now I’m satisfied!” West says in the video.

When the KKW Beauty founder realizes her wardrobe malfunction, she covers herself with her coat and tells West, “I know, I know, I know. I just gotta adjust myself. We were on the hill and it all came out, you know?”

This isn’t the first wardrobe malfunction Kardashian has experienced this month. At the beginning of December, when she and West attended the premiere of The Cher Show on Broadway, the KKW Fragrance founder showed more side boob than she wanted when the seams of her halter-neck dress came undone. Like her holiday wardrobe malfunction, the middle Kardashian sister had a sense of humor about it, reposting a picture of the nip slip with a GIF of Cher pulling down her sunglasses. The GIF was placed right over Kardashian’s nip slip.

Wardrobe malfunctions are nothing for the Kardashian family. Watch the moment at 21:40 in the video below.