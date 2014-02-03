Kim Kardashian Finally Got That Vogue Cover: Report

If Kim Kardashian doesn’t actually end up on the cover of Vogue, it’ll likely be the most talked-about untrue celebrity story ever. According to a “well-placed” anonymous source wrangled by feminist blog Jezebel, though, it looks like the reality queen spent Super Bowl Sunday shooting the cover of the fashion magazine in Los Angeles.



Also of interest: Kim dyed her hair back to brown and posted an Instagram photo of herself with the caption “I’m back,” which could have been for the shoot.

This cover has been the center of countless rumors since last summer, spurred by a very public campaign waged by Kanye West, who really seems to want his baby mama to be accepted by the fashion community.

Kim’s Vogue flames have been fanned by occurrences such as Kanye West reportedly taking Vogue editor Anna Wintour out to lunch, and the fact that Wintour and Grace Coddington sat in the VIP section with Kim at one of Kanye’s Brooklyn concerts.

At this point, there’s been so much lead up—and the magazine hasn’t issued any statements to squash the rumor—so we’re betting we’ll see Kim—probably clad in a custom Givenchy creation designed by her BFF Riccardo Tisci—on the cover of Vogue as soon as the April issue. And if it doesn’t happen, that’ll be just fine with us as well—but it’s probably going to.

What do you think about seeing Kim on the cover of Vogue? Yay or nay? Sound off in the comments below!