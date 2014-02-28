A Rundown of Kim Kardashian’s Insane Experience at the Vienna Ball

Today in truly bizarre news is a story that gets weirder with every turn is the epic tale of Kim Kardashian’s adventures at a real-life Viennese ball. She attended the Vienna Ball last night alongside her mother Kris Jenner, and here’s a complete rundown of everything happened.

First of all, here’s the dress she wore. It’s a black mesh and cream satin A-line creation with a sweeping train, and (we must admit) in general it’s rather sartorially underwhelming.

The man she’s standing next to in the photo is Richard Lugner, a Viennese billionaire who regularly takes famous female celebrities as his dates to the annual ball. (His past dates include Paris Hilton, and he also asked Lindsay Lohan as his date in 2010, but she “missed her flight” and was unable to make it.) Reportedly, Lugner forked over half a million dollars to get Kim and Kris to both come as a pair (something we personally find more than a little bit creepy).

So then, not long after Kim arrived, a series of truly crazy things happened: according to know-it-all celebrity gossip site TMZ, a white man working at the ball came up to Kim in blackface claiming to be her fiancé Kanye West. Naturally, Kim was freaked out and skedaddled away.

Then, another dude came up to her asking if she would dance with him. She demured, saying she’s not a good dancer, and he said he would like to dance with her if the orchestra struck up “N—as in Vienna,” an obvious reference to Kanye’s hit song “N—as in Paris.” What in the world?! Shortly thereafter, Kim left. Understandably.

And to put a truly distasteful exclamation mark on the whole affair, Kim’s date Lugner apparently did an interview saying, “Kim is annoying me.” What?! The woman came (with her mom!) as your date, endured two separated incidents of racism, and smiled for the cameras throughout it all. What more do you want?