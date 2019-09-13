Kim Kardashian Posted A Video Of Saint & Chicago In The Cutest Cowboy Costumes—Adorable

They are beyond adorable. Kim Kardashian’s video of Saint and Chicago’s cowboy costumes is the most perfect thing we’ve seen today. Chicago—age one— is wearing a tiny fringe skirt with a matching vest, an adorable long sleeve top with horses and cattle, and of course, a cowboy hat and boots. The clueless facial expression finishes the look while her older brother, Saint—age three— is quite satisfied in his sheriff suit!

The mini Kardashians seemed to love the new fit, which was confirmed by Saint’s quick response when Kim asked, “Do you guys love your outfits that I got you from Wyoming?”

Saint replied, “Yeah.”

The video is just a few seconds in length, but it is long enough to spark some curiosity about the family’s recent mention of moving to Wyoming.

In early September, Kanye West bought a ranch in Wyoming. Kim just got around to clearing the rumors of a family move after she made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon posed the inquiry about the motive behind Kanye West’s purchase, and Kim replied by saying, “We love Wyoming. It’s always been such an amazing place! My husband did just buy a ranch there, and his dream and his vision is to move there,” she told Fallon.

Kim Kardashian also told Fallon that her sisters had dreams of getting lost in the beauty and serenity of a big ranch. She finished the statement by saying, “I love LA, so I envision summers. I envision some weekends,” she said, obviously not wanting to cancel life in LA completely. “But yeah, we love it,” she said.

Whether the move is official or not, West is not just a surname for these middle children. They’ve got their western boots and hats, and with the new sheriff in town (Saint), combined with Wyoming’s next tiny model (Chicago), their cowboy bags could be packed in minutes!

Nothing concrete is confirmed, so I guess we’ll just have to continue to keep up with the Kardashians to see!