Kim Kardashian’s Video Of Chicago & North Is The Perfect Homage To Sisterhood

Sister, sister! Kim Kardashian’s video of North and Chicago bonding is the most adorable thing we’ve ever seen. Over the July 4 weekend, Kim shared the cutest footage of her daughters having their very own spa day. In the video, you can see 18-month old Chi gently combing her 6-year-old big sis’ curls as North sits patiently. Though the KKW Beauty mogul has shared plenty of pics and photos of her oldest daughter, North, and eldest son, Saint–her younger children Chicago and Psalm don’t often appear on her social media pages.

We know that North had a difficult time when Saint was born. However, now that she is the eldest of four, she seems to have adjusted to her role as big sister well. We all know that North is a fashionista, so having a little sister share her love of all things glam has undoubtedly helped her feelings about siblings.

In the precious video, North is the perfect beauty client with her gummy bear-covered shirt while her little sister gets her ponytail just right. It looks like the sisters, who recently came back from a family vacation in Costa Rica, are having a luxurious summer.

This isn’t the first time, Kim has posted a solo photo of her girls together. In Feb. 2019, she posted a picture of them both dressed in pajamas sitting on the steps. She captioned the photo, “My girls” She also included a pink heart emoji.

We wonder if North and Chicago’s beauty salon is taking appointments.