New Report Says Kim Kardashian Will Wear a Vera Wang Wedding Dress

After months of dropping hints that one of the world’s most “elite” designers will create her wedding dress, a new report is claiming Kim Kardashian will wear bridal stalwart Vera Wang on the big day.

Not that Vera isn’t an elite designer in her own right, but—thanks to the Fashion School of Kanye West—Kim has made a big show of stepping out in ridiculously high-end labels like Lanvin, Balmain, and Givenchy.

According to RadarOnline, though, the Vogue cover girl will make a “huge, chic fashion statement” in a Vera Wang gown, sources said, after months of “grueling” diet and exercise to be in the best possible shape on the day of her third wedding. The 33-year-old recently showed off her svelte form in an Instagram pic, showcasing a set of toned abs.

It should be noted that Kim wore three princess-y Vera Wang dresses at her extravagant wedding to Kris Humphries in 2011, and the designer is a close friend of the Kardashian family.

Still, unless there’s some sense of loyalty there, we have a hard time believing the woman who’s been filling her Instagram with photos of folks like Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing, iconic French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld, and other fashion heavyweights would choose another Wang dress, which—while beautiful and certainly expensive—border on predicable and slightly pedestrian.

Not to mention Us Weekly spoke to Vera last week, who didn’t give any indiction that she’d be designing Kim’s dress, other than to say “I think it will be a momentous fashion statement.”

What do you think? will Kim stick to a classic, or make a splash in a major European label? Weigh in below!