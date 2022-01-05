Kim Just Unfollowed Miley After She Flirted With Pete During Their NYE’s Special

Just days after watching her beau share the stage with the “Wrecking Ball” singer, it looks like Kim Kardashian unfollowed Miley Cyrus on Instagram.

According to some eagle-eyed fans who spotted the change, Kim was still following Miley as of December 10, 2021—the same day that Page Six reported Miley visited Pete’s Condo in Staten Island. But as of January 4, 2022, Kim is no longer following the pop star. While it’s not clear precisely why Kim unfollowed the singer, fans seem to think it has something to do with her recent “flirty” behavior with Kim’s boyfriend.

Kim’s social media move comes less than a week after Miley and Pete’s New Year’s Eve show, which saw the pair getting rather cozy on stage while guest-hosting the holiday special. During the event, Miley often teased the Saturday Night Live host, who she met for the first time in 2017. The pair—who have been friends since—also appeared on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ahead of their New Year’s Eve special on December 9, 2021, during which Miley even hinted that Pete “should have been” dating her instead of Kim.

During their appearance, Miley devoted a rendition of Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me,” to Pete. “Pete Davidson, this song is for you,” she told the comedian, before referencing his relationship with Kim. “When I saw those photos, this is what I played.”

“It should have been me,” Miley sang, before changing up the original lyrics: “In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a** restaurant! I want to watch a movie in frickin’ Staten Island,” she teased, seemingly referring to Pete’s dates with Kim in the Big Apple. The King of Staten Island star, for his part, was cracking up at the performance.

At the time, it appeared that Kim wasn’t bothered by Miley’s performance, as the SKIMS founder even took to Instagram shortly after the pair’s appearance to “like” Miley’s post promoting their New Year’s Eve special. “BIG DEBUT ENERGY,” Miley captioned a photo of herself and the SNL star at the time. “Pete & I are official! CO-HOSTS that is!” But now, it looks like that only thing Kim wants to be official is Pete’s commitment to her—and only her.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.