Kim Just Unfollowed Kanye After He Accused Pete of ‘Destroying’ Their Family

Cutting ties. Kim Kardashian unfollowed Kanye West after Pete Davidson joined Instagram and was attacked by her ex-husband as “payback” for dating her.

Page Six reported on February 17, 2022, that Kim—who filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage—unfollowed Kanye after his recent posts about her boyfriend. The unfollow came hours after Kanye slammed Pete in an Instagram post for a 2018 Saturday Night Live sketch in which Pete made fun of Kanye’s mental health. “HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?” Kanye captioned a screenshot of Pete from the SNL episode. During the episode, Pete slammed Kanye’s support of President Donald Trump at the time and took a jab at the rapper’s mental health. “You know how wrong about politics you have to be for, like, me to notice?” he said.“You know how annoying that is? Like, Kanye is a genius but, like, a musical genius. … Kanye, I know you’re like ‘Yo, this is the real me, I’m off the meds,’ but take [them]. There’s no shade in the medicine game.”

In a second post, Kanye claimed that his words about Pete weren’t “harassment” but “payback” for how he wronged him. “This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him This is not harassment This is payback,” he wrote. The unfollow also comes after Kanye posted a text from Kim in which she told him to stop his attacks on Pete. “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” Kim wrote. “There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn’t have to be,” Kim wrote in another message to Kanye, who responded, “I will always do everything to protect you and our family forever.” In the caption of the post, Kanye told his followers to not physically harm Pete. “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF,” he wrote.

Kim’s unfollow also comes after Kanye accused Pete of “destroying” his family with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum—with whom he shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm—over Super Bowl weekend. “I didn’t wake up and fight for my family to trend over the Super Bowl but it happened,” he wrote in a post at the time. “The Super Bowl brings families together for everyone married.” He continued, “Hold your spouse close. Make sure they know how much you love and appreciate them because [there’s] a Skete lurking in every dirty ass alley waiting to help destroy your family and walk around in Calvin Kleins around your children.” He continued, “I wish my wife was with me and our children sitting at the 50 yard line. @kimkardashian always remember West was your biggest W.”

