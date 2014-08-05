Kim Kardashian Just Went On a Twitter Rant About Her Weight

Kim Kardashian drew ire a few weeks ago after she posted a photo of herself on Instagram, showing off her pre-baby, “skinnier” physique. Today, she’s back on social media, ranting about her weight to her over 22.6 million Twitter followers.

She started by saying: “Off to an intense workout. Can’t seem to shake this last 15-20 lbs of baby weight. no more excuses. my baby is 1 years old! UGH.”

It went on from there. “I’m not gonna call it baby weight bc thats an excuse. i just gained weight & that’s it. why is it so much harder to lose after baby though!!” She then posed this question to her followers: “Do any of u moms see their bodies just not the same? a different shape? ughhhh my hips & butt are huge now! they were big to begin with!”

Kardashian continued, “Just need to get down to my weight a few years ago. Not gonna complain anymore. Starting diet TODAY! No carbs. crazy workouts. Whos with me…i think after having a baby u get so excited u lost a lot of weight then u get comfortable & eat how you used & it creeps back up…ok no more tweeting and procrastinating! LOL Glad some of u moms can relate. I’m reading the comments! For real….off to the gym!”

She concluded the Twitter rant with: “Wish me luck on the dieting…its soooo hard for me!”

It reminds us of a little over a year ago when Kardashian’s now-husband Kanye West used to regularly go on Twitter tirades (not going to lie, we kind of miss them). Also we have to ask the question: How could someone who is seemingly insecure about her body love to show it off so much?

