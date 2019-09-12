Um, Kim Kardashian Apparently Got Dinner With Tristan Thompson & We’re Concerned

Here’s something I didn’t think I’d be telling y’all: Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared dinner in NYC last night. Oh, you know, just a casual hang between Khloé Kardashian’s cheating baby daddy and her older sis—no biggie! Just kidding. This is lowkey concerning, possibly messy, and definitely confusing—especially once you hear about the extended details of their meet up. Let’s just hope Khloé was already in on this. Otherwise, yikes!

On September 11, Kardashian was dining with some friends—La La Anthony, Jonathan Cheban, and Simon Huck—at Estiatorio Milos in New York City when Thompson showed up to the restaurant. According to TMZ, the pair exchanged a “cordial” hug, and Thompson joined her table. Um, ok. Was this meeting planned, then? It’s totally possible.

While Kardashian was already in town for New York Fashion Week, it looks like this dinner was also scheduled as part of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Reportedly, there was a camera crew on site to record whatever conversation these two could possibly share. I wonder how that went. After all, there’s plenty to chat about, like—oh, I don’t know—the fact that Khloé is seriously over his drama, yet he’s apparently still trying to win her back?

Knowing Kim, though, she probably kept it mature. While we’ll have to wait to see what these two were actually talking about, it’s fair to assume that both parties just want what’s best for Khloé and her daughter, True. But what does that look like? According to separate sources with RadarOnline, Thompson was “laughing and joking with everyone and it wasn’t awkward looking at all.” Looks like he’s back in Kim’s good graces, at least. “Tristan and Kim talked all night,” said the source, “[…] everyone looked like they were having fun.”

Baby steps back to Khloé, I suppose. Positive communication—even if it’s through her sister, Kim—is a good place to start.