Kim Kardashian’s Best Travel Beauty Secrets

Kim Kardashian is not only the master of the selfie, perfect contour and street-style fashion, she’s also an expert on travel. The Kardashian-Jenner crew is no stranger to flying, and their social media are filled with glamorous private jet excursions and lavish vacations. It’s completely safe to say they’re pros at traveling—and what to do to make it less stressful beauty-wise. Whether Kim’s traveling to the White House or another KKW launch party, she knows exactly what it takes to travel with ease.
Not only has Kim adapted to life on the go, but she has also given us a variety of tips on how to keep up with our hair, skin and nails while embarking on our next flight. You don’t have to be a jet-setter to use these tips and tricks. But maybe the next time you take a road trip or a girls’ weekend, you can use a few of these useful pointers to allow for a more pleasurable vacation experience. At the end of the day, who doesn’t want to feel like an A-list celeb on the go?
Whether you’re ready to fly to Europe or embark on a long car ride to a B&B, use Kim’s best on-the-go beauty tips to keep up with your own on-the-go glam as well as a Kardashian-Jenner. Ahead are the beauty tips you’ll need to feel like an A-lister on vacation, even if you’re flying economy.
Cuticle Oil Pen
The KKW Beauty founder told W Magazine that she uses this cuticle oil pen from SpaRitual, which is unfortunately sold out. Kim said she always keeps a cuticle pen in her bag "at all times" because she likes to have a "shiny" nail." The Body Shop sells a similar cuticle pen that's on sale now for $7.20.
SpaRitual Cuticle Oil Pen, $20 at SkinStore.com
Slip Beauty Sleep to Go
The makeup mogul told her viewers on her app, "I always sleep on a silk pillowcase. The silk is really good for your skin and hair—and it's SO soft. This travel set is perfect for the plane because it comes with a travel-size pillow and a sleep mask." Ditch those airport pillows and splurge on a silk set if you're feeling a little extra.
Slip Beauty Sleep to Go, $119 at SlipSilkPIllowcase.com
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Night Calming Cleansing Wipes
Kim's favorite makeup wipes are the Neutrogena Makeup Remover Night Calming Cleansing Wipes. It's safe to say that she uses them when she travels, considering the star said on her app, "I love how soothing they are—plus, they wipe every last bit of your makeup off, so your skin feels SO clean.” These $6 wipes are a budget-friendly product you can pick up at your local drugstore.
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Night Calming Cleansing Wipes, $5.99 at Target.
Aura Cacia Relaxing Lavender Aromatherapy Room & Women's Body Mist
Traveling can cause a lot of unwarranted stress. Kim says on her app that she uses this Aura Cacia Aromatherapy Mist to relax.
Aura Cacia Relaxing Lavender Aromatherapy Room & Women's Body Mist, $6.59 at Target
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask
With the power of social media, the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask surpassed major skin-care companies in sales with their first product, according to WWD. Kim, being one of the many celebs to promote this product, uses this product that Hello Giggles says she swears by for long flights.
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask, $48 at SummerFridays.com
La Mer Travel-Sized Products
Kim loves to moisturize during flights and told W Magazine she also loves to use La Mer travel-sized products. "La Mer has the best travel-size products. When I travel, I bring a little bag filled with its hand cream, serum and moisturizer and fully hydrate on the plane," she said.
La Mer The Spa Collection, $340 at CremeDeLamer.com
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Kim says the Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels are "a must-have for long flights." Pop these on during your flight to depuff those under-eye bags.
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, $30 at Ulta
La Mer Hydrating Facial Mask
Kim is always seen sporting a sheet mask on the plane, and it's almost always the La Mer Hydrating Facial Mask. In a Snapchat story, the reality star posted how she "multimasks" with this face mask and a gel-collagen-infused lip mask. One thing we do know, Kim isn't playing when it comes to hydration.
La Mer Hydrating Facial Mask, $250 at Nordstrom.
The Lumee Case
Kim has a collection of Kimoji Lumee Cases, and we're obsessed. This case creates the perfect selfie lighting for those times when you want to capture your best selfie but don't have an entire team and a ring light to help you out. "Lighting is Everything," the star captioned her promotional post.
Lumee Phone Case, $79.95 at Lumee.com
Airbnb
Even though Kim probably has her assistants book her trips, the star has promoted Airbnb in the past. This app is used to offer local housing that can make your trips a lot less expensive when compared to the average rate for a hotel abroad.
Airbnb, prices vary at airbnb.com
