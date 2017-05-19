Kim Kardashian Is Fully Clothed and in Full Mom Mode in Her Most Liked Instagrams

For all the stripped-down, head-tilted mirror selfies Kim Kardashian’s posted over the years, those have not been her most liked Instagram posts. Or, at least, they were not the ones she chose to call out as her most liked yesterday when she hit 100 million Instagram followers. To celebrate, she posted her top-five photos on her site, and they all had one thing in common: Her kids were in them.

It’s a coincidence that conveniently aligns with her new image of some kind of Calabasas Earth mother, one that she found after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris. In the post on her site, she proceeds to give juicy, behind-the-scenes details of each photo: “We had Easter at our house.” “I wanted to spend as much quality time with my family as possible.” “Saint is the sweetest boy.”

Maybe we’re being too hard her, though? While it seems more likely that these are her top-five recent posts, we suppose it’s possible they are also the all-time top five. After all, there’s a difference between “most liked” and “most viewed.” Besides, there’s a real living in mommy blogging—something Mrs. West seemed to realize yesterday when she posted this.