Links: Katy Perry Has Green Hair, Kim Kardashian’s Revealing Thong Bikini, More

Sarah Barnes
by
Here are some of the day’s buzziest stories from around the Web!

1. Makeover Alert! Katy Perry debuts slime-green hair and completely nailed it. What do you think of her new look? [Daily Makeover]

2. Kim Kardashian bared her bum in one of the reality starlets most revealing photo shoots ever. I mean, have you seen these pictures of her rolling around in the sand in a thong bikini? [US Weekly]

3. It’s that time of the year again! Here are 8 expert tips to spring cleaning your kitchen. [The Vivant]

4. LOL: this 10-month-old really loves dancing to Flo Rida and we really love watching her dance to Flo Rida. [People]

5. In an interview with Paradigm Shifters, designer, Vivienne Tam talks overcoming obstacles’ and her big break in the U.S. [Huffington Post]

6. Everyone’s experienced a bad night with false eyelashes, right? These beauty bloggers are dishing on their worst prom night disasters. [Beauty High]

7. ICYMI: During his speech at Adidas global brand conference, Kanye West announced that his Adidas x Yeezy sneakers will hit stores this June. [Instagram]

8. Well that’s ironic. This human Ken doll hates his human Barbie counterpart, and the reason why is pretty hilarious. [E! News]

