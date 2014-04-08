Links: Katy Perry Has Green Hair, Kim Kardashian’s Revealing Thong Bikini, More

Here are some of the day’s buzziest stories from around the Web!

1. Makeover Alert! Katy Perry debuts slime-green hair and completely nailed it. What do you think of her new look? [Daily Makeover]

2. Kim Kardashian bared her bum in one of the reality starlets most revealing photo shoots ever. I mean, have you seen these pictures of her rolling around in the sand in a thong bikini? [US Weekly]

3. It’s that time of the year again! Here are 8 expert tips to spring cleaning your kitchen. [The Vivant]

4. LOL: this 10-month-old really loves dancing to Flo Rida and we really love watching her dance to Flo Rida. [People]

5. In an interview with Paradigm Shifters, designer, Vivienne Tam talks overcoming obstacles’ and her big break in the U.S. [Huffington Post]

6. Everyone’s experienced a bad night with false eyelashes, right? These beauty bloggers are dishing on their worst prom night disasters. [Beauty High]

7. ICYMI: During his speech at Adidas global brand conference, Kanye West announced that his Adidas x Yeezy sneakers will hit stores this June. [Instagram]

8. Well that’s ironic. This human Ken doll hates his human Barbie counterpart, and the reason why is pretty hilarious. [E! News]