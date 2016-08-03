Kim Kardashian’s Secret Cameo on ‘The Hills’ Is Everything

One day, long before Kim Kardashian was Kim Kardashian, she was just background noise in an episode of “The Hills.” In fact, she was so background she was cut from the episode altogether, never to be seen until last night during “The Hills” reunion. That was when a quick clip of a 25-year-old Kim getting a tour of Heidi Montag’s house was released for the world to see.

The scene was shot in 2007, about a year before her sex tape with Ray J ignited her career, catapulting her to fame, fortune, and house tours of her very own. In the clip, Kim is no stranger to the cast of “The Hills,” and we get to overhear her and Heidi having a conversation that could only be between frenemies.

“What is this?” Kim asked as she looks into an aquarium. “These are our jellyfish,” responds Heidi. “We’re the only people in America to have jellyfish.”

We also see her saying hi to several people, clearly familiar with the crowd, and overhear a riveting conversation between her and Brody Jenner. What are you doing for Memorial Day?” Kim asks. And when Brody says he doesn’t know, probably “just chill,” Kim one-ups him by saying she’s going to Las Vegas for the VMAs.

See pics from the cameo below.

