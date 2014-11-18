Kim Kardashian Teaches You How To Balance Champagne on Your Ass

Kim Kardashian did her very best to “break the internet” when photos of her on the cover of Paper magazine were released last week showing off, among other things, her impressive naked ass and her champagne balancing skills.

Kardashian appeared on the Australian talk show “The Project” to talk about the now iconic shoot. “I was so honored and excited to work with [photographer Jean-Paul Goude] because he is a legend, and for me that was something I wanted to do to make myself feel confident,” she explained. “As a role model I’m not saying anyone else should do that, but for me it was an art project and it taught me to do what you want to do.”

Host Rove McManus then asked Kardashian what we have all been wondering since we saw the photos: “Can you actually balance a champagne glass on your derriere, or was it all Photoshopped?”

According to Kardashian, it was very much real. “My back hurt for about a week after that shoot…I used muscles..,” Kardashian said. “[Goude] has an art of posing you and it was definitely not comfortable.”

That’s when McManus brought out a champagne glass, and the reality star did her very best to teach him the trick, before admitting defeat. “You don’t have as big a butt as I do, so…..,” she said.

Watch the clip below, and it goes without saying, if you don’t have Kardashian’s assets, you probably won’t be able to pull this off.