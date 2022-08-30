We Finally Know Where Kim & Taylor Stand After Kanye’s Divorce & if They Still Have ‘Bad Blood’

Solved them. Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift put all their problems behind them. A source close to the Skims founder revealed how she felt about Taylor’s 10th album dropping on her birthday.

A Hollywood Life report revealed that Kim has no hard feelings for the evermore singer who is releasing her new album Midnights on October 2021 which coincides with Kim’s birthday. A source told the outlet that Kim is “so glad all that bad blood is behind them” and that she, “doesn’t see this in any negative way whatsoever.” The source continued, “What happened in the past is the past” and that, “Kim has moved on from this a long time ago. She wishes Taylor nothing but success and happiness.” The insider also confirmed that the KKW Beauty founder “really loves” Taylor’s music.

The feud was reportedly instigated after Kim released a snippet of a conversation on Snapchat in 2016 between Taylor and her then-husband Kanye West where he shared a line of his song “Famous” to the referred to “Bad Blood” musician.“To all my Southside N—s that know me best, I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex,” to which Taylor replied, “That’s not mean!” However, Taylor was unaware of the line “I made that b**ch famous” according to her reps. Taylor and Kanye have been in a feud since 2009 when he bombarded her on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards to tell her that Beyoncé deserved her VMA more.

Kim spoke about the feud on social media in 2020. “@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now,” Kim tweeted. “I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage. A source told E! News on August 5, 2022, that they “are in a really great place.” Kim ended up being on a Yeezy brand campaign with her kids, which led some fans to believe that they were going to be on better terms. “Kim was happy to be asked to be a part of the campaign with the kids and to support Kanye in this way,” a source told E! News. “But it’s not a sign of them getting back together.” While Kanye and Kim are not getting back together, the insider added that the two “are fully aligned in making their kids their priority.”

