Kim Kardashian Posts Proof Taylor Swift Approved That ‘Famous’ Lyric on Snapchat

Wondering why your Twitter feed is suddenly one long stream of praise-hands emojis directed at Kim Kardashian? Well, tonight on Snapchat (@kimkardashian—get on it, kids) the reality star posted a series of videos showing Taylor Swift‘s phone call with Kanye West prior to the release of “Famous,” which show the pop star granting approval for the controversial lyric, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.”

So, why do we care? WELL. If you haven’t been following the (admittedly tedious) drama between T-Swift and Kimmy K., what you need to know is that Taylor’s camp has repeatedly publicly denied that the singer ever approved the lyric, even going so far as to issue the following statement to BuzzFeed, calling the song “misogynistic”:

“Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that bitch famous.’”

Swift also referenced the lyric in her Grammy acceptance speech, calling out “people along the way who will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame” (read: Kanye) and encouraging her fans to not “let those people sidetrack you.”

Kim’s snaps prove that the statement was patently untrue, and cast the speech in a whole new light; they show Kanye reading the lines to Taylor over the phone, to which she responds that she’ll tell reporters on the Grammy red carpet that she was in on it all along, thanks him for giving her a heads up, and says, “You’ve got to tell the story the way it happened to you and the way that you experienced it.” (Ahem.) Here’s the whole series of 21 clips:

I mean—there’s really no digging herself out of this one, right?

Tonight’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” episode also delved into the drama, with Kim talking to Kourtney about her recent GQ profile, in which she originally brought up the existence of the videos:

Kim Kardashian exposing Taylor Swift & her involvement with Kanye's 'Famous' says she even helped write lyrics. 😲 https://t.co/395ZKTy8Os — SELENA GOMEZ LEGION (@Sel_Legion) July 17, 2016

Naturally, the Twitterverse’s reaction has been one of swift schadenfreude, including some subtle celebrity shade from Hailey Baldwin:

NOMINATE KIM KARDASHIAN'S SNAPCHAT FOR THE NOBEL PEACE PRIZE THE PULITZER AND THE OSCAR WHILE YOU ARE AT IT — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) July 18, 2016

Kim kardashian was only 35 when she finally exposed the snake, taylor swift, for the whole world to see https://t.co/D5Du152fVv — #1 kim hater (@apunkgrl) July 18, 2016

[Casually clicks on Kim Kardashian’s snapchat] pic.twitter.com/y166wvkgtB — Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) July 18, 2016

https://twitter.com/ira/status/754874477821865984

"What do you want to do tonight?" "The same thing we do every night, Pinky – try to take over the world!" pic.twitter.com/2G1QNbzGQx — Heben Nigatu (@heavenrants) July 18, 2016

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) July 18, 2016

Is this how the Boomers felt when they found out about Watergate — Gabrielle Moss (@Gaby_Moss) July 18, 2016

Anyone else unbelievably relieved not to be on Taylor’s PR team right about now?