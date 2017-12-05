Taylor Swift Hit Back at Kim Kardashian After She Shaded Her on Instagram

Update: December 5, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. EST

From the looks of it, Taylor Swift heard Kim Kardashian‘s shade loud and clear. On Monday, the 37-year-old reality star seemingly shaded the 27-year-old singer by posting a photo of her naked wax figure from Kanye West’s music video for “Famous.” Now, it looks like Swift is hitting back with her own response.

On Tuesday, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer posted a telling Instagram photo from her Vogue U.K. photoshoot. The picture didn’t nod to her famous feud, but the caption was everything anyone needed to know. “I never trust a narcissist. But they love me…” Swift captioned a shot of her dressed in a red two-piece.

The caption is a lyric from Swift’s song “I Did Something Bad” off her just-released album, Reputation. The song, which is widely believed to be about the singer’s drama with West and Kardashian, among other feuds, references “something bad” Swift did that she has no remorse for. Likewise, the “narcissist” in the lyric is believed to be a jab at Kardashian and West, who are famously known for their obsessions with themselves and their appearances.

Though we might not know the exact reason behind Swift’s Instagram (she did quote a few other songs in other posts, so it might be a round-up of her favorite lyrics), we’re sure that Kardashian’s jab didn’t go unnoticed.

Old story: December 5, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. EST

Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift aren’t letting go of their feud anytime soon, at least according to the 37-year-old reality star’s recent Instagram post. On Monday, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star posted a suspicious Instagram picture of the 27-year-old singer’s naked body, which many Swifties are considering as shade toward their beloved songstress.

The photo showed Kardashian taking a picture of Swift’s naked wax figure laying next to a naked wax figure of her husband, Kanye West. The figures, which were displayed at an art exhibit, are from West’s infamous music video for “Famous,” the song that spurred his and his wife’s feud with the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer. “famous,” Kardashian captioned the post.

After Kardashian posted the shot, Swift’s fans immediately lambasted the singer for reigniting their feud. Swifties flooded Kardashian’s Instagram with rat emojis, a nod to when Kardashian’s fans flooded Swift’s Instagram with snake emojis following the reality star’s viral Snapchat exposé.

Since the incident, Swift has reclaimed the snake emoji and made it a symbol for her new album Reputation. Fans explained that snakes (Swift’s symbol) eat rats (Kardashian’s symbol), which is why the emoji was chosen for the reality star.

There’s no word as to what spurred Kardashian’s sudden shade, though, with the release of Swift’s album last month, it could’ve been a result of pent-up frustration toward Swift’s own shady behavior. (Kardashian and West play a significant part in Reputation.) Whatever the reason is, the Swift-Kardashian-West drama is never disappointing.