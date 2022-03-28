Kim Kardashian Used These Under-$25 Brushes From Amazon to Get Her Slick Pony at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We pay close attention to everything Kim Kardashian does, from her drama-filled relationship with Pete Davidson to her rigorous exercise routine. Besides the jaw-dropping slap from Will Smith and, of course, shirtless Timothée Chalamet, we’d say one of the next best moments from the entire Oscars evening was Kim’s Vanity Fair after-party look. She strutted the blue carpet in a head-to-toe, skin-tight Balenciaga look that was absolute perfection with the help of her slicked-back ponytail.

It got us wondering how the heck her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, achieved such a tight yet smooth hairdo. Her snatched AF pony reached all the way down to her bottom half, making it that much harder to tame her extra-long strands.

But you’d be completely shook to find out that Appleton actually used two under-$25 brushes from Amazon for Kim’s hair. Did we ever think we’d hear of such a thing? Never. Are we overjoyed that Kim’s secret weapon is super accessible? Absolutely!

Ahead, learn about how two Tangle Teezer brushes created the star’s impressively long and wet-looking hairdo for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, and then, check out your Amazon cart with the products so you can start styling your strands like Kim ASAP.

Here’s exactly how Appleton created Kim’s slicked-back ponytail: First, he started with Color Wow’s One-Minute Transformation styling cream and applied it all throughout her hair. After clipping back a triangle section from temple to temple, the celeb hairstylist used Tangle Teezer’s Ultimate Styler to pull Kim’s hair into a ponytail.

Next, Appleton applied Color Wow’s Pop + Lock Frizz Control and Glossing Serum onto Tangle Teezer’s Ultimate Detangler. The brush helped to evenly distribute the product throughout her pony and provide a silky smooth, tangle-free finish.

To complete this controlled wet look and hold it in place, he spritzed Color Wow’s Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray all over and touched up her hairline with the brand’s Root Cover Up.

For the finale, take Tangle Teezer’s Ultimate Styler and tame any baby hairs.

That’s a wrap, Kim lovers near and far. You know exactly what to do next: Shop these Kardashian-approved Tangle Teezer hair brushes so that you can brush, slick and tame your future wet ponytails and other hair styles to A-list perfection.