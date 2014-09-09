Watch Kim Kardashian Take the Ice Bucket Challenge (and Snap a Selfie)

UPDATE: Over the weekend, we posted a teaser from “The Ellen Degeneres Show” that showed Kim Kardashian taking the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. The episode aired, and we now have the full video, which you can see below.

Apparently Kim Kardashian decided getting her hair wet to benefit ALS isn’t such a big deal: The reality star takes the Ice Bucket Challenge on an episode of “The Ellen Degeneres Show” that’ll air next week.

The show posted a clip of Kim to Instagram right before she gets doused by Ellen, which showed the 33-year-old reality star holding her iPhone high above her head, obviously about to snap—what else?—a selfie.

“Oh my god, I don’t even want to see this happening to me,” Kim whined, while Ellen stands behind her with the bucket. We don’t actually see the water hitting her head, because the camera cuts to women in the audience who are literally hysterical, screaming and clapping. Yeah, it’s kind of sad.

