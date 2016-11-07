Kim Kardashian Might Be Lining Up a Surrogate for Baby No. 3

Wearing a choker with a tiny charm that said “LIT” on it, Kim Kardashian broke the news to her family that she was thinking of having a third baby via surrogate. “So, I’ve come to the conclusion that I just want to explore surrogacy,” she said. Kris Jenner’s reaction: Basically a perfect replica of the shocked-face emoji. 😲

Kim dropped the news in a segment for this week’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, obviously, because that’s where one breaks such shocking news if you’re a reality star. Though her momager might have looked shocked, it makes sense—Kim has had two children with Kanye West, North and Saint, and both pregnancies have been difficult at best.

During both pregnancies, Kim suffered from placenta accreta, which meant that her placenta didn’t detach from her uterine wall and had to be scraped out by hand by her doctor, according to a source via People. “She had a really tough birth because of the issues with her placenta,” the source said. After her last delivery, it was suggested that Kim refrain from giving birth again. “This is definitely the last baby Kim is having herself,” a source told ET. “Doctors told her getting pregnant again is just too risky. The two pregnancies did so much damage to her body, it’s just not worth it. If she wanted more, adoption wouldn’t be out of the question.”

Or surrogacy. As Kim herself put it toward the end of her last pregnancy, “I just don’t think pregnancy and me really agree with each other,” she told E! News. ” I’m just being honest,” she said. “I hate it. You know, pregnancy is not for me … I’ve heard stories forever about how amazing pregnancy is from my mom and Kourtney [Kardashian], and that’s just not the case for me and I’m not going to sit here and lie and act like it’s the most blissful experience. It’s awful.”

Kim would be fine with just the two, but it’s no secret that West wants another child. “I was so set on my two kids and how happy I was with my life the way that it is, but Kanye has been mentioning it every single day lately for the last 10 days,” Kim said on Khloé Kardashian’s now-canceled show, Kocktails With Khloé. Not a good plan for Kim to have another baby herself: “It would be a really dangerous environment for me if I were to get pregnant again,” she added.

So, perhaps surrogacy. Since season 12 filmed previously, maybe Kim has already looked into the process. What baby names go with North and Saint?