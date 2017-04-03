Kim Kardashian Changes Her Baby Plans, Looks into Surrogate Options

Last year, rumors swirled that Kim Kardashian might be thinking about trying to have another baby—but it was soon clear that she wouldn’t be able to carry it herself. “She had a really tough birth because of the issues with her placenta,” a source told People. “This is definitely the last baby Kim is having herself,” another source told ET. “Doctors told her getting pregnant again is just too risky. The two pregnancies did so much damage to her body, it’s just not worth it. If she wanted more, adoption wouldn’t be out of the question.”

But lately we’ve been hearing otherwise. We heard last week that she was planning to have surgery as a last-ditch effort to get pregnant. But that didn’t go as planned—and now she’s thinking about surrogacy.

“So there’s a complication with my bladder I had to have a catheter,” Kim said on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, taping at the hospital. “It’s super painful and frustrating.”

Kardashian revealed that she and her husband, Kanye West, have felt even more pressure to have another child or children since her attack in Paris. “Kanye and I have always talked about having more kids, but after what I went through in Paris, the urgency is even greater,” she went on to say to the cameras.

But carrying her own kid is not in the cards. “I can’t carry anymore kids … it’s the worst,” Kardashian said.

“Kanye and I are going to look into other options and see what we are comfortable with,” Kim went on to say. She added that she wants “to try” surrogacy.” The reality star continued, “After talking to Kanye … I always knew surrogacy was an option, now it’s my reality. Whatever is meant to be will be.”