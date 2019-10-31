Kim Kardashian Is Suing A Makeup App For An Insane Amount Of Money & We Don’t Blame Her

It looks like this reality starlet is about to add some zeros to her rather plush bank account. Kim Kardashian’s suing a makeup app for $10 million and from where we’re sitting, she deserves every single penny. iHandy, the creators of the Sweet Camera app thought it was cute to use the KKW Beauty mogul’s photo without her permission. Kim –who knows more than a little bit about the law, found out, and now things have gotten prickly.

TMZ is reporting that Kim filed a lawsuit against iHandy Ltd. The company’s Sweet Camera photo editing app allows people to upload their selfies and manipulate their facial features for “flawless selfies”– whatever that is. The features include “professional beauty and body retouch tools, including face life, smooth, concealer, slim and more.” Honestly, it sounds pretty gross to us.

The reason why the company has gotten into hot water with Kim is that they snatched up one of her Instagram photos of her promoting her KKW Beauty makeup line and used it to promote their app. SMH, a travesty.

Our favorite part is iHandy’s defense. They claim that they didn’t know Kim was the woman in the photo. LMAO. Kim’s lawyers say, “Defendant claims, absurdly, as its alleged defense…that they didn’t know that the unlicensed, unauthorized photo they knowingly stole and misappropriated was that of [Kim Kardashian West]…one of the most famous and recognizable women in the world.”

But this isn’t even where the story ends. Kim’s lawyers claim that iHandy “had the audacity to threaten [Kim Kardashian West] not to bring claims against them for their blatant infringement, or they would go after her.”

Obviously,the KKW Fragrance mogul didn’t let that bother her. She’s asking for $10 million for the cost of licensing her photo and using her image and likeness. She also wants the company to pay her back for the profits they made for using her image.