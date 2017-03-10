Kim Kardashian’s Style—Before and After Kanye West

No matter what you think of her, there’s one thing that’s not up for debate: Kim Kardashian’s style has taken a drastic turn since she got together with Kanye West. She evolved from the land of body-hugging wrap dresses to the world of designer outfits by Givenchy, Lanvin, Céline and Azzedine Alaïa—and then back to a much more low-key style in recent months.

And we don’t just mean she’s wearing those names: Kardashian has spent quality time with many of the fashion world’s biggest players. Both Kardashian and West regularly attend Paris Fashion Week, mingle with the likes Azzedine Alaïa Riccardo Tisci, supermodel Karlie Kloss, artist Marina Abramovic, and many others, and swap gifts like the custom Hermès bag Kanye once gave her for her birthday with original paintings by art-world heavyweight George Condo, a favorite of West.

It’s kind of crazy how serious Kardashian has become about fashion, considering until about five years ago she was little more than a reality star who had a couple of promotional partnerships with brands like QuikTrim and a line of clothing for Sears.

But shortly after she and Kanye officially started dating in the early months of 2012, the rapper appeared on”Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” and made a big show of cleaning out her closet—getting rid of her old clothes and replacing them with designer duds.

“Kanye has definitely inspired me to be a little bit more of an individual,” Kim said at the time of the great closet raid. “I think my style is evolving and changing, and I think it should, because that’s what life is about. He’s a fashion designer and he loves clothes, so I’m excited to collaborate with him and see what his take on fashion is.”

What’s interesting is that—despite his obvious influence in replacing Kardashian’s former clubwear-heavy wardrobe with high-fashion labels—West has managed to keep Kardashian’s signature sexpot aesthetic going, as she still goes for tight, curve-hugging clothes that communicate her status as higher-class arm candy, but still lets the world know that she’s a little bit “bad” so to speak.

MORE: Breaking: Kim Kardashian Just Debuted Platinum Blonde Hair

Click through the gallery to see a smattering of Kim’s fashion evolution, from her days rocking jeans on the red carpet to dining with fashion’s biggest names.

Originally published March 2016. Updated March 2017.