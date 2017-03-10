Kim Kardashian’s Style—Before and After Kanye West

No matter what you think of her, there’s one thing that’s not up for debate: Kim Kardashian’s style has taken a drastic turn since she got together with Kanye West. She evolved from the land of body-hugging wrap dresses to the world of designer outfits by Givenchy, Lanvin, Céline and Azzedine Alaïa—and then back to a much more low-key style in recent months.
And we don’t just mean she’s wearing those names: Kardashian has spent quality time with many of the fashion world’s biggest players. Both Kardashian and West regularly attend Paris Fashion Week, mingle with the likes Azzedine Alaïa Riccardo Tisci, supermodel Karlie Kloss, artist Marina Abramovic, and many others, and swap gifts like the custom Hermès bag Kanye once gave her for her birthday with original paintings by art-world heavyweight George Condo, a favorite of West.
It’s kind of crazy how serious Kardashian has become about fashion, considering until about five years ago she was little more than a reality star who had a couple of promotional partnerships with brands like QuikTrim and a line of clothing for Sears.
But shortly after she and Kanye officially started dating in the early months of 2012, the rapper appeared on”Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” and made a big show of cleaning out her closet—getting rid of her old clothes and replacing them with designer duds.
“Kanye has definitely inspired me to be a little bit more of an individual,” Kim said at the time of the great closet raid. “I think my style is evolving and changing, and I think it should, because that’s what life is about. He’s a fashion designer and he loves clothes, so I’m excited to collaborate with him and see what his take on fashion is.”
What’s interesting is that—despite his obvious influence in replacing Kardashian’s former clubwear-heavy wardrobe with high-fashion labels—West has managed to keep Kardashian’s signature sexpot aesthetic going, as she still goes for tight, curve-hugging clothes that communicate her status as higher-class arm candy, but still lets the world know that she’s a little bit “bad” so to speak.
MORE: Breaking: Kim Kardashian Just Debuted Platinum Blonde Hair
Click through the gallery to see a smattering of Kim’s fashion evolution, from her days rocking jeans on the red carpet to dining with fashion’s biggest names.
Originally published March 2016. Updated March 2017.
"The Godfather - The Game" Launch Party - Arrivals
Back in 2006, a then 26-year-old Kim Kardashian attended the premiere of "The Godfather - The Game" launch in Hollywood. She chose to wear skinny jeans, a deep-V sweater, and giant gold hoop earrings.
Photo:
Mark Sullivan/WireImage
"Entourage" 2006 Season Premiere - Red Carpet
That same year, Kim attended the season premiere of "Entourage" wearing a white cap-sleeved dress, a white handbag, and white ballet-style cork wedges.
Photo:
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc for HBO LA
Prada Celebrates the Los Angeles Opening of "Waist Down - Skirts By Miuccia Prada"
Satin on satin on satin in 2006.
Photo:
SGranitz/WireImage
The Kardashian trio in 2007. Yeahhhh.....
Photo:
WENN
Launch of "Hollywood Covered" Magazine and Niki Shadrow's Birthday
Whoa, girl. What is happening here? This dress may or may not have come from the clearance rack at JCPenney.
Photo:
Enos Solomon/FilmMagic
Nick Cannon Celebrates His Birthday And Opening Of PNB Nation
In October 2006, Kim debuted what would become her trademark look: a skin-tight, low-cut satin dress that leaves little or nothing to the imagination.
Photo:
Chad Buchanan/Getty Images
Jay-Z Celebrates "Kingdom Come" Album Release Party - Arrivals
Ah, 2007: the year when it was considered acceptable to wear a sweater dress with a low-slung braided belt across the hips, plus a set of suede knee-high boots for good measure.
Photo:
Michael Tran Archive/FilmMagic
Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Fall 2007 - Pegah Anvarian - Front Row and Backstage
Kim made her New York Fashion Week debut during the Fall 2007 runway shows. This look is surprisingly modern, all things considered.
Photo:
Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2007 - Heatherette - Front Row and Backstage
Another one of Kim's trademark looks: all curves all the time.
Photo:
Marc Andrew Deley/FilmMagic
CA : 2012 INSTYLE AND WARNER BROTHERS GOLDEN GLOBE AFTER PARTY
Kim majorly glammed up the blue carpet in January 2012 at InStyle's Golden Globes party.
Photo:
MCMULLAN CO/SIPA/Lindensmith/McMullan/Sipa Press
CA: GENEROSITY WATER ANNUAL GALA
You might not guess it based on her outfit, but this photo is actually from May 2012. No accounting for taste, but it looks like it's from much earlier.
Photo:
Admedia, Inc/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Sipa USA
NV: KIM KARDASHIAN HOSTS REHAB SUNDAY AT HARD ROCK HOTEL
Kim made a rare appearance in flats while hosting a Las Vegas event in June 2012.
Photo:
Admedia, Inc/MJT/AdMedia/Sipa USA
Kanye West Show : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2012
Around the time she began dating Kanye West, she attended in runway show during Paris Fashion week wearing his designs, including his shoe collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Sighting In Paris - July 3, 2012
In July 2012, Kim and Kanye went on a shopping spree in Paris, including a stop by the Céline store. For their day out, Kim chose to wore this dress designed by Stephane Rolland.
Photo:
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 22, 2012
For a date night with Kanye, Kim wore this ravishing blue gown with super-high black stilettos.
Photo:
Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic
Kim Kardashian Givenchy
Arguably Kim's first major high-fashion moment: her appearance on the red carpet at the 2013 Met Gala, where she wore a custom gown by Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy.
Photo:
WENN
Givenchy: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2014
Kim, with a brand new blonde hairstyle no doubt inspired by Kanye, wore another custom Givenchy creation to the label's Paris Fashion Week runway show in September 2013.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
'Mademoiselle C' : Cocktail Party At Pavillon Ledoyen In Paris
What can only be referred to as Kim's ultimate boob dress, this dress is yet another Givenchy creation by Riccardo Tisci.
Photo:
Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian Lunches At La Societe
Kim lunched with friends during Paris Fashion Week in September 2013, wearing what would become her new signature: an oversized camel coat, draped across her shoulders.
Photo:
CHP/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES/CHP/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her Birthday At Tao Nightclub
Some things never change: Kim will always and forever rock skin-tight bustier tops and curve-hugging pencil skirts, as proven by this shot from October 2013.
Photo:
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian Out With Her Sister Kendall In New York City
Kim stpped out in New York in November 2013 wearing this, proving she knows her assets and loves to show them off, regardless of what designer she's wearing.
Photo:
JD/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES/JD/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
kim kardashian marina abramovic
Once you've worn all the major designers and met most of them, there's only one circle to join next: the art world. Kim spent time with legendary contemporary artist Marina Abramovic in November 2013.
Photo: Instagram/Kim Kardashian
The Hollywood Reporter's 22nd Annual Women In Entertainment Breakfast - Arrivals
For the Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Beverly Hills in 2013, Kim opted for a sliky satin dress from Lanvin, which she paired with a coordinating coat in the same color.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 03, 2014
She still knows how to keep it casual: Kim stepped out in L.A. in January 2014 for a mani-pedi wearing Nike leggings, a black sweater, a top knot, and (naturally) flip-flops.
Photo:
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Kim & Kanye Shopping At A Sporting Goods Store
For her birthday, Kanye gifted Kim a giant Hermès bag covered in custom artwork by one of his favorite painters, George Condo.
Photo:
FAMEFLYNET PICTURES/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
kim kardashian 7
Kim stepped out in L.A. in January wearing Calvin Klein, Hèrmes, and Giuseppe Zanotti.
Photo: Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 06, 2014
Again, an elevated version of her classic look: a curve-hugging crop top with high-waisted pencil skirt.
Photo:
Pixplus/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 20, 2013
Kanye and Kim Kardashian walking in New York in 2013. Note Kim's casual but chic outfit that's obviously inspired by Kanye's.
Photo:
Raymond Hall/FilmMagic
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Sighting In Paris
Kim and Kanye are back in Paris for Couture Fashion Week, where Kim opted for a leather peplum top, pencil skirt, and boots.
Photo:
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
Stephane Rolland : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture S/S 2014
At the Stephane Rolland show in Paris, Kim sat front row wearing a satin pantsuit by the designer, with a coordinating coat.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
kim kardashian style 6
For a visit to "The Ellen Show," Kim wore a low-cut blouse, pencil skirt, and sandals.
Photo: Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Visits Museums In Paris
Following their dinner together, Kim was Alaïa's date to his exhibit at the Galliera Museum in Paris.
Photo:
CHP/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES/CHP/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
kim kardashian style
The ultimate: during her trip to Paris for Couture Fashion week, Kim had dinner with legendary designer Azzedine Alaïa, among others.
Photo: Instagram/francasozzani1
Living large at an Oscar party in 2014.
Photo:
WENN
Ever since the terrifying robbery that went down last fall, she's stayed out of the public eye for the most part—and when she does emerge, her 2017 style is much more low-key.
Photo: Instagram/Kim Kardashian