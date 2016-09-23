Your Ultimate Guide to Kim Kardashian’s Street Style

If you happen to keep up with the Kardashians, you’ve probably noticed a profound style evolution from the sisters over the years. Perhaps the most notable street style evolution comes from Kim, who has gone from an extraordinarily tanned Juicy Couture-tracksuit aficionado to a bonafide fashion star.

While her style may not be everyone’s cup of tea, there’s no denying its influence on fashion—she’s helped start trends for both bandage dresses and Band-aid-colored clothing (the latter with the help of Yeezy, of course), made latex, corsetry, and shapewear seem like legitimate clothing for everyday wear, and of course, inspired her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, to follow her lead.

In short, she’s refused to tone down the sex factor in an industry that doesn’t always celebrate women who do so—and for that at least, we have to give her props.

In the gallery, see some of her greatest street-style moments from recent years.