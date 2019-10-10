Kim Kardashian Went Christmas Shopping (Yes, In October) Wearing the Puffiest Pants I’ve Ever Seen

Scroll To See More Images

Y’all, it’s Kim Kardashian West’s world (not to be confused with the hit HBO show Westworld, which would be a much scarier scenario), and we’re just living in it. The mogul and reality star has become such a fixture of our society, she’s basically created her own category of street style. For example, Kim Kardashian’s latest street style outfit on Instagram was something I would never—and I mean never—think of wearing myself (and would be very confused if I saw someone else besides KKW wearing it). The ensemble is so quintessentially Kim Kardashian, it would look wrong on any other person. And this is not even to say that KKW’s outfit is the most gorgeous thing I’ve ever seen—because it’s not. It’s a weird-ass ensemble, but the reality star pulls it off simply due to the fact that it’s her specific style.

Kim Kardashian’s street style has been so intriguing to me ever since she dropped the oversized purses she and Paris Hilton donned back in the day and started wearing neutral—and often very casual—outfits out on the town. And on Wednesday, while Christmas shopping (Yes! In! October!) with her grandma MJ, the star wore an outfit only Kim Kardashian could wear. Dressed in a gray hoodie, puffy-sleeved army green jacket, puffy army green pants (maybe the puffiest pants I’ve ever seen) and chunky white sneakers, Kim Kardashian roamed the streets looking for holiday goodies. Should I be more surprised by this outfit? Am I just jaded after living in a Kardashian/Jenner world? I need answers, but this outfit gives me none.

Frankly, what I take away from this series of Kim Kardashian Instagram photos is this: The reality star seems to actually go Christmas shopping, instead of having an assistant do it for her. Even more baffling: Kim Kardashian goes Christmas shopping in October. Is she really that much of a planner? What’s her Myers Briggs type? I need to know. Help me understand your ways, Kim, because clearly I’m at a loss here. I guess whether I like it or not, Kim Kardashian will always be but an neutrally-dressed mystery to me.