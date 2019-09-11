Kim Kardashian Just Blinded Me with Her Metallic Fashion Week Street Style

Welcome to New York Fashion Week, where the runways are hot, but the street style is (arguably) hotter. Undoubtedly my favorite part of any fashion week is getting to see what the most stylish celebrities choose to don in front of the photographers—especially when those celebrities always bring their A-game. We finally got a glimpse of Kim Kardashian’s NYFW street style on Tuesday, and I’m already obsessed. In many ways, the look is classic Kim—tight, sexy clothes with the addition of something leather. It’s the type of ensemble we’ve seen on the reality star before, but this time, I’m blinded by the light.

By “the light,” I mean, of course, Kim Kardashian’s bright metallic top. While out in the New York sun, the light reflects so strongly off of the silver tank, I worry about the safety of the photographers’ eyes. I hope those snapping pictures of the celebrity were wearing sunglasses or some sort of protective eye gear, because Kim Kardashian was lit up like a damn disco ball.

Headed to the SERENA by Serena Williams runway show, Kim Kardashian was quite literally a bright spot on the streets of New York. She paired the shiny tank with lace-up leather pants, giving the look a bit of a dominatrix vibe (which is actually a 2020 fashion trend, in case you missed it). Rocking a sleek bob and sandals as well, Kardashian was ready to meet up with her celebrity pals for fashion’s biggest week.

While Kim’s outfit wasn’t really all that surprising in the grand scheme of things, I’m honestly more shocked we’re just now seeing her at NYFW. It just goes to show you that even the biggest of celebrities don’t attend every single big-name designer show at fashion week—though I’m sure we haven’t seen the last of Kim Kardashian-West this fashion month.